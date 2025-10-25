Competition hots up in bowls club top division

Victorious Strollers rink over Optimists of Mark Robinson Mick Hippisley and Mick Dodes

Second and third in the Orchard Health Group First Division of the Night League at Boston Indoor Bowls Club met last week, producing two tight games, Invaders winning 4-2 against this year’s in-form team, Dynamics, and taking the shot aggregate 39-37.

Nathan Dunnington’s rink won a topsy-turvy game 22-19 for Invaders, while Graham Wilkinson came back from 3-11 down early-on to win 18-17 for two points

Strollers moved above Dynamics into third after taking all six points off Optimists. The rink of Mark Robinson, Mick Dodes and skip Mick Hippisley were in charge throughout their game to win 25-9. A close game on the other rink ended 16-11 for skip Paul Flatters.

IBC came up against Nomads, winning 6-0, to stay in fifth place, three points behind Dynamics. Ian Smith’s rink built the winning 19-7 score steadily through the game while Dave Gill’s rink was close until the end, eventually winning 16-12.

Breakaways held onto sixth place after beating Royal Mail 4-2. Mark Brown’s rink won 20-14 in a competitive game, securing victory with five shots scored over the last two ends. Bill Exton on the other rink established a winning lead for Royal Mail from the half-way point of the game, winning 18-14.

A40 beat Parthians on both rinks for six points, moving up three places in the table to seventh. Sue Hoyles controlled the game on her rink to win 18-7. Jean Cammack took an early 13-0 lead on hers before Richard Keeling for Parthians worked their way back into the game to tie the score at 15-15 with two ends to go. Parthians then scored five to make it 15-20, before A40 scored a hotshot of six to win 21-20.

The leaders Holland Fen took all the points off Golfers, posting wins of 19-15 for Chris Gill and 16-11 for Les Feary.

Action in Cammacks Division Two saw 6-0 wins for Hotspurs over Shipmates and Desperados against Woodpeckers, leaving them first and second in the table.

Ken Burr’s Hotspurs rink, with Yvonne Smith and Rob Druce, were in very good form on the night as they ran out 35-6 winners. The score on Mike Long’s rink was close throughout until they pulled away at the end, winning 16-11.

Desperados held sway on both rinks as they won 21-10 for Dean Harris and 25-16 for Adam Hodgson.

Phantoms beat Central 4-2, enough to keep them in third place. Roy Stanley’s rink trailed 7-11 after ten ends, then pulled away to win 19-15.Central took the lead on the other rink on the eighth end with a hotshot, then powered away to win 25-13.

Burtons beat Kingfishers 4-2 to move up into fourth spot and Vectors had the same scoreline against Vikings to go fifth. For Burtons, Chris Hill won 24-12, dominating from the ninth end, while John Fell won 18-7 to claim two points for Kingfishers.

Colin Heppenstall’s Vectors rink won 19-11 with John Stray taking two points for a 12-10 win for Vikings after a tight game.