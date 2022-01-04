Cosgriff and Duckett claim Boston Tennis Club mixed doubles title

Mixed doubles competitors.

The Boston Tennis Club Bombay Brasserie over 45 mixed doubles tournament proved to be another successful event.

This very popular post-Christmas competition saw many players delighted to be able to burn off the Christmas excess.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competitors were divided into two groups - with every pair in each group playing each other with an eye on a place in the semi finals for the top two in both groups.

Helen Duckett and Phil Cosgriff emerged as the winners of Group A with Rachel Atkinson and David Makins the runners-up.

Group B winners were Lesley Gibbons and Geoff Presland with Diane Sharpe and Richard Tupper the runners-up.

In the semi final Helen and Phil had a 6-1 result against Diane and Richard whilst Rachel and David came through their semi -final 6-4.

This lined up a match that was worthy of the day’s tennis and very closely contended with Phil Cosgriff and Helen Duckett just having a 7-5 edge over David Makins and Rachel Atkinson,

crowned the Boston Tennis Club Bombay Brasserie Mixed over 45 champions.

As the new year unfolds the Boston Community Tennis Partnership looks forward to welcoming youngsters in year one and Reception children in the Boston area to take part in it’s tennis scheme for free.