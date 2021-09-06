Caistor beaten in tense finale, Rasen Seconds win without loss

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Caistor CC Firsts were beaten by a wicket at Holton Le Clay on Saturday in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division.

Harry Cearnes (40), Will Carter (32) and Paul Dimbleby (19 no) helped the visitors reach 134 before being dismissed on Saturday.

The contest hung in the balance as Holton Le Clay found themselves level on 134 with one wicket remaining.

However, batsman Inderjit Singh Hayre struck a six to take his tally to an unbeaten 82 and secure victory.

In the Second Diviision Market Rasen Seconds earned a 10-wicket victory at Cherry Willingham Seconds.

James Quinlan took four wickets for the loss of 21 runs as Willingham were dismissed for 108.

Rasen then stormed to 112 without loss in the 18th over.

Liam Entwhistle scored an unbeaten 70 with partner Ian Williams 29 not out.

The Third Division saw Caistor Seconds beaten by 10 wickets at Nettleham Seconds.

Oliver Barrick top scored with 38 runs as the away side were dismissed for 64, Nettleham reaching 65 without loss in the 16th over.

Rasen Sunday Firsts left Owmby with a six-wicket win in the Lincoln & District League Division Three.

Aaron Navin and Simon Bunn took three wickets each as the hosts finished on 97 for 9.

Rasen reached 101 for 4, Dale Chambers hitting 67 runs.

Rasen Firsts return to Premier Division action at Lindum Firsts on Saturday, with the Seconds entertaining Normanby Park. Caistor Seconds entertain Louth Thirds on Saturday.