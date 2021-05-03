Individual plaudits not enough for Boston CC and Revesby CC

Paul Deans.

Jonny Cheer’s 69 runs and Paul Deans’ four wickets weren’t enough to prevent Boston CC Firsts being beaten at Bracebridge Heath in the Lincs ECB Premier.

The Lincoln side reached 187 for 9 with the Mayflower men dismissed for 166.

Scott Elleray and Martin Hodgson backed Deans up with two wickets apiece.

With the bat, skipper Cheer led the way with support coming from Joe Gilbert (18), Luke Gilding (14) and Deans (13).

Boston Seconds were beaten by visitors Bourne Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

Ben Troops, Lewis Skinner and Jack Tetther took a wicket apiece as Bourne posted 220-4.

In response, Boston were back in the pavilion with 172 on the board.

Openers Rowan Evans (32) and Troops (11) gave Boston hope, and further good scores came from Jamie Lawson (25), Matthew Hood (17), Damian Lawson (14), Guy Elsam (13) and Tetther (10), however Bourne claimed the 48-run victory.

In the SLBL Division One there was more frustration for Boston as the Thirds were beaten by Newborough at the Mayflower.

The visitors ended their 45 overs on 189 for 9, Jack Ashton taking four wickets and Wills Barker three.

Boston were dismissed for 103.

Ashton top scored with 23 runs, supported by Ian Morris (17), Kevin Manning (11) and Aaron Bradshaw.

Revesby CC were beaten by 22 runs in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division on Sunday.

Visitors Bracebridge Heath were dismissed for 113, Freddie Bowser taking four wickets while Darren Hunt claimed three victims and Jamie Lewis added two.

With the bat Revesby were dismissed for 90.

Only Will Laird (14) and Robert Knight (10) reached double figures.

This Saturday sees Boston Firsts entertain Bourne and Boston Thirds travel to Moulton Harrox Seconds.

A day later Boston Sunday Firsts travel to Bracebridge Heath while, also in the Lincoln and District League premier, Revesby travel to Woodhall Spa.