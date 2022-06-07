LINCOLNSHIRE COUNTY LEAGUE: Seven points separating top four

Cricket news

Just seven points separate the top four in the Lincolnshire County League's Premier Division.

Elliott Wilson's unbeaten 98 saw leaders Scothern leave Lindum Seconds with a six-wicket success, Osama Rabbani hitting 97 for the

hosts.

Second-place Grimsby Town were beaten by 29 runs as they hosted Scunthorpe Town, who sit fifth.

Hayden Tice (5-25) restricted Scunthorpe to 106 runs before they were all out, but Grimsby were back in the pavilion for just 77.

Ramesh Chand (4-10) was the pick of the Scunthorpe bowlers.

Market Rasen Town remain five points behind the leaders after Saturday's 20-point haul at Outcasts.

Will Carter (49) and David Papworth (46) top scored for Rasen in this 69-run success.

Daniel Clark took four Outcasts wickets and James Kirk third.

Haxey sit fourth following their 111-run win at Caistor.

Dale Coy (67) top scored as Sean Woolley took four Haxey wickets.

For Caistor, Jim Parker (42) was the pick of the batsmen.

Holton-Le-Clay continue to search for their first win as they were beaten by 68 runs as Cleethorpes left with

victory.

Ryan Harrison's 49 led the way for Cleethorpes, Richard Griffin and William Clifford taking three wickets apiece.

Freddie Lumby took four Holton wickets, Jim Birkwood top scoring with 22.

Lincolnshire County League:

Premier Division - Caistor 95 all out, Haxey 206 all out; Grimsby Town 77 all out, Scunthorpe Town 2nds 106 all out; Holton-Le-Clay 86 all out, Cleethorpes 2nds 154 all out; Lindum 2nds 192 all out, Scothern 193-4; Outcasts 150 all out, Market Rasen 219-9.

First Division - Appleby Frodingham 2nds 95 all out, Cherry Willingham 96-3; Hartsholme 240-1, Broughton 75 all out.

Third Division East - Alford & District 2nds 24 all out, Cherry Willingham 2nds 169-5; Grimoldby & District Development 94 all out, Brocklesby Park 98-4; Scothern 2nds 208-5, Nettleham 3rds 211-9.