Lincolnshire CCC had to settle for a draw against Buckinghamshire at Sleaford Cricket Club in their first National Counties Eastern Division One match of the season.

Buckinghamshire were National Counties Champions in 2023 and with Lincolnshire’s main strike bowler, Mark Foottit, unavailable through injury, a tough task lay ahead for Lincolnshire’s young and emerging team.

Buckinghamshire won the toss and elected to bat.

They made a steady start reaching 32 before their first wicket fell.

Tom Keast and Ben Wright - fine 257 stand for Lincolnshire.

Suddenly wickets fell in quick succession as the visitors slumped to 75-6, Matty Mills with three wickets to his name.

Edward Bragg and Cameron Parsons then added 91 for the seventh wicket to bring some respectability to the score, Parsons top-scoring with 59.

The visitors were finally dismissed for 220 in the 67th over, taking only one batting point, while Lincolnshire’s bowlers secured a maximum four bowling points, Matty Mills with 4-57 leading the way.

Lincolnshire’s start was not impressive with both openers dismissed with only 56 runs on the board.

There then followed the highest stand of the match between Ben Wright (126) and Tom Keast (154) as they added 257 for the third wicket.

Following Wright’s dismissal, further wickets fell rapidly as Lincolnshire pushed their final total to 369-8 ensuring a maximum four batting points and a lead of 149.

Buckinghamshire’s second innings began in dramatic style, their top three batsmen gone with only three runs on the board.

A fourth wicket stand of 187 then followed, Aadi Sharma (103) and the former Worcestershire player Alexei Kervezee (165) putting the visitors ahead. Sharma was dismissed by Mills late on day two.

Overnight rain caused a delay until after lunch on day three. Buckinghamshire batted on, being finally dismissed for 393, Parsons with 51 his second half-century of the match.

Joe Pocklington finished with 4-75 for Lincolnshire and Matty Mills 3-71.

The target victory for Lincolnshire was 245 in around 40 overs. But the early dismissal of Joe Pocklington and later Ben Wright and Tom Keast left Lincolnshire batting out for a draw as they closed on 106-3, Qundeel Haider 44 not out.

Lincolnshire took 12 points from the match and Buckinghamshire took eight.

With the other game in Eastern Division One also being drawn, Lincolnshire top the division.

Their next Championship fixture begins on Sunday, 14th July when they face Bedfordshire at Dunstable.

On Sunday, 21st July they will face Nottinghamshire at Lincoln Lindum CC in a 50 overs per side showcase fixture.

This game is a ticketed event, to purchase tickets in advance at a reduced rate visit: https:tinyurl.com/4w7umc6e.

Entry is free on the day for Lincolnshire CCC members and Lincolnshire County Age Group players. Start time is 11am.