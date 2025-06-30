Lincolnshire U18s produce stunning win on busy day for the county sides

It was a busy day on Sunday for county representative cricket in Lincolnshire with the county's first XI Men, Women, U14s and U18s all in action across T20 and One Day formats.

But taking the plaudits were the Lincolnshire U18s, who travelled to the Lady Bay Sports Ground to face Nottinghamshire in the U18 County Cup.

Facing a Notts side featuring a number of Academy players and players who have played county second XI cricket this summer, Lincolnshire had their work cut out.

Fielding first in hot conditions, Lincolnshire fought hard to restrict Nottinghamshire to 284 all out from 45 overs.

The Lincolnshire U18s side that beat Notts.

For Lincolnshire, Matt Brown was the star of the show claiming 6-45.

In reply, Lincolnshire started strongly with opener James Laud powering 60 from 43 balls to set a strong platform.

After the loss of both openers, the Lincolnshire middle order came to the party.

Led by a mature innings of 80 not out from Lindum CC’s man, Max Cartledge, Danny Marshall (54 from 41) and Alex Garner Steel (39 from 33) provided the fireworks to propel Lincolnshire over the line.

Victories against first-class county opposition in national competitions are a rarity and to have chased 280 with an over and a half to spare is a great reflection on the county, the work ethic and talent of this young group of players.

For the county men's side, it was a double-header against Cambridgeshire in the final round of the 2025 NCCA T20 competition.

In the first game, Lincolnshire bowled first and struggled to contain an in-form Cambridgeshire top order.

Some expensive middle overs, coupled with some strong hitting towards the end of the innings, saw Cambridgeshire post 210-3.

Faced with a rate of over 10 runs per over, Lincolnshire struggled to keep pace and were eventually bowled out for a disappointing 117, debutant, Freddie Gosnall top-scoring with 27 from 17 balls.

Game two saw a better performance from Lincolnshire, but ultimately it was the same result.

Batting first, Lincolnshire posted a respectable 169-4, Ben Wright and Ben Jones leading the way with 51 and 41 respectively.

In reply, Cambridgeshire got home with three balls to spare to cap a disappointing day and end Lincolnshire’s white ball competitions in 2025.

Next up is the annual showcase game against first-class county neighbours Nottinghamshire CCC, this year being staged at Cleethorpes Cricket Club on Monday, 14th July. Entry is £6 for adults and free to U16s. Play gets underway and all are welcome.

For the county women’s team, it was a trip to Shifnall Cricket Club to play against Shropshire in a double-header T20 fixture in the Vitality Blast.

In game one, Lincs kept Shropshire to 129 -8, Hannah Vaughan leading the way with 3-17 from her two overs.

In reply Lincolnshire struggled to keep pace, eventually coming up short on 82-4, Lauren Tuffrey top-scoring with 23.

In similar fashion to the men’s team, game two brought a better performance but, disappointingly, another loss.

Batting first, Lincs posted 141-4, Tuffrey continuing her fine form, smashing her way to 80 from 69 balls.

In reply, Shropshire batted with maturity and composure, chasing the total down for the loss of three wickets.

The women are next in action on Sunday, 13th July at Cleethorpes where they take on Norfolk. Entry is free on the day, play gets underway at 11am and everyone is welcome.

Lincolnshire U14s welcomed Cumbria and would have been happy with the state of the game at the halfway stage, having posted 249-7 from 40 overs.

Contributions came from Roberts (32), Robson (49) and Clixby (40).

In response, Cumbria built a solid chase and despite the best efforts of the Lincolnshire youngsters, Cumbria got home for the loss of three wickets, Siddigui, the pick of the home bowlers, claiming 2-44 from his eight overs.