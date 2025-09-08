Rain brings end to miserable season for Lincolnshire CCC

Lincolnshire CCC’s 2025 campaign came to an end at High Wycombe CC last week as play was abandoned at lunchtime on day three of the final round of county championship matches.

In a game blighted by poor weather, resulting in the loss of virtually all of day two, the contest ended in a draw with Buckinghamshire stranded on 90-2, only 34 overs into their first innings in response to Lincolnshire’s first innings total of 308 all out.

Lincolnshire had much to thank for the returning Joe Pocklington, fresh from his stint playing for Nottinghamshire CCC in the Metro Bank one day campaign.

Pocklington led Lincolnshire’s rebuild after a shaky start, before dominating the Buckinghamshire bowlers in the final stages of the innings as he compiled a career best 153 from 146 balls in an innings that featured five sixes.

Pocklington found support in the shape of youngster, Ben Jones who also scored a career best of 69, in the process registering his first half century at this level.

The innings was given further impetus with a late cameo from debutant Tom Giles, released by Nottinghamshire, to make his first National County appearance, striking an aggressive 27 from 24 balls.

It was ultimately to prove in vain though as the weather came out on top.

Downpours during day two and again on the morning of the third day meant that no further play was possible and the captains shook hands on Tuesday afternoon, the game declared a draw.

For Lincolnshire, this was to prove the final nail in the coffin in what has been a disappointing campaign.

The draw was not enough to survive relegation in the county championship and they will be playing Division Two championship cricket in 2026.

Lincolnshire county women’s team were equally frustrated by the weather as they headed to Hertfordshire for the latest round of the One Day Women’s Cup.

Consistent rain fell, meaning that the game was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

For the women they now look to the final game of the season, at home at Lindum CC where they welcome Shropshire for the final round of one day matches.