Dales Poulty move clear at top of snooker league

Last weeks joint leaders came face to face and it's the defending champions Dales Poultry & Game who have once again taken charge of the title race beating Louth Travel Centre 8-4.

The hosts are now four points in front with a game in hand and well clear of the chasing pack, Mark Wilkinson, Pete Dales and Luke Howard all dished up another roasting as the visitors slipped to a second successive defeat despite the two frames nicked by Jim Ingham.

Sibjon Builders have not had to much to write home about so far but could their excellent 8-4 victory over Saltfleetby Snooker Club be the turning point of their season ?, It looked like another frustrating night when most of the games were ending level but the hosts were inspired by a superb 48 break from Steve Kemplay which rightly broke the deadlock and the away outfit threw the trowel in when Pete Callaghan added to the scoreline.

G.Fawcett Property Maintenance suffered a disappointing 7-5 home loss to Louth Volksworld, Tom Evison was the lone marksman for the fourth placed hosts, but the visitors have been showing some better form just recently and they squared the issue up through Colin Stirton and took the honours with Rich Burkitt driving them into a mid-table position with a fine away performance.

Craig Shaw hit a fine 40 break playing for Tipfix Cue Services.

Kitchen Solutions are another team looking to climb the table as they just edged out Tipfix Cue Services by 7-5 in an entertaining encounter which saw Craig Shaw fire in a great 40 break for the visitors who also had Jack Chamberlain winning, The hosts were always in the match with Russ Howard and Craig Young keeping the scores close and it was them who found the winner in Rod Dodge to seperate the two sides.

PH Mountain Corrugated Ltd grabbed an important win in their quest to climb away from their unfamiliar bottom place, They beat 8 Ballers 7-5 which dented the visitors hopes of closing in on the leading pair, Pete Mountain and Simon Jenkins both won for the hosts as G.Cohen replied but his side were unable to force a draw and they stay sixth as the gap widens even further.

League TableDales Poultry & Game 8-64Louth Travel Centre 9-60N.T.Shaw of Louth 8-51G.Fawcett Property Maintenance 8-49Saltfleetby Snooker Club 8-478 Ballers 9-47Louth Volksworld 8-44Kitchen Solutions 7-43Sibjon Builders 8-43Tipfix Cue Services 8-42P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd 7-38Breaks- S.Kemplay 48, Cr Shaw 40, M.Pickard 26, C.Burkitt 25-23, P.Callaghan 24, G.Brown 23, D.Cohen 23, P.Marshall 22.