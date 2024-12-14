Dales stay in control of Louth Snooker League title race

Matt Chandler hit a superb 51 break playing for PH Mountain Corrugated Ltd

Dales Poultry & Game dished up an early festive stuffing to Louth Volksworld to stay firmly in control of the title race.

The hosts were looking at an upset when they took a 2-0 lead, but that only got the table topping visitors roasting with Lee Blanchard's 47 break and Sam Mountain's 46 replying strongly and with Pete Dales and Phil Marshall also adding to the score were certainly in no mood to be handing out any presents.

The improving PH Mountain Corrugated Ltd proved to good for the now third placed NT Shaw of Louth outfit, Matt Chandler was the pick of an excellent home performance as he fired in a great 51 break, Sam Done had given his side the lead, John Mountain made sure there was no way back for the visitors who crashed to a 9-3 loss when Simon Jenkins wrapped up the victory and it's only four points off second spot.

Kitchen Solutions were cooking on full heat as they left opponents 8 Ballers on the bottom, There was another couple of frames for the in-form Craig Young and he was well backed up by Pete Wood as the hosts had a good win on the menu, John Stynes stopped the onslaught but only for a time being as Dave Revell sent any hopes of a comeback right down the sink.

Saltfleetby Snooker Club have climbed into second spot despite losing 7-5 to G.Fawcett Property Maintenance, Tom Evison opened the scoring for the hosts but their lead was short lived with Dave Dicken levelling the scores and could they grab the win ?, Richard Kingham restored his sides advantage and this time they held on to take the honours.

Louth Travel Centre are struggling at the moment as they lost more ground on the leaders losing 7-5 at home to Sibjon Builders, In a very hard fought battle with five of the games ending all square which sides could find the hero ?, well Phil Williamson stepped up to the plate and his lone two-nil win was the statistic that seperated the two teams.