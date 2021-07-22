Doubles League victories for Boston Tennis Club

Boston Tennis Club.

Boston Tennis Club’s Men’s First team have played their second match in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League.

The first half of the summer season saw the side occupied with Team Tennis matches, but now attention turns to county action.

The team of Lucas East, Michal Chmielik, Will Cheer and Seth Briggs-Williams played Grantham at the weekend in a home fixture, winning 3-1.

There was a win for Boston Ladies Seconds in Division Two against Woodhall Spa, Isabel Wookey, Linda Barrow, Lois Boothby and Rachel Gedney victorious.

In Division Five Group A, Boston Mens’ Sixths and Sevenths have been competing.

Boston Sixths - Robert Griffiths, Michal Chmielik, Steve Wilson and Phil Wilson - played Horncastle Seconds and won 3-1.

The Sevenths – Ian Scott, Zafar Khan, Maurice Lawrence and Chris Mann - also played Horncastle and drew, but missed out in the tie-break shootout.

Boston Sixths also had a good match with Bourne Thirds but lost out 1-3.

Playing for the team on this occasion were Rob Griffiths, Dan Mountain, David Dunlop and Tom Piggins.

Against Sleaford Seconds Boston Sevenths’ Robert Bonser, Dylan Baker, Chris Mann and James Miles lost 3-1.

The Ladies Eighths - Carla Slade, Keeley Pearson, Linda Buck and Matilda Buck - lost at Nettleham.