First leg wins in the cup for Dales Poultry & Game and Louth Volksworld

Are the league champions Dales Poultry & Game set for the cup final ?

Dales Poultry & Game and Louth Volksworld both hold slender leads after the semi-finals first legs but with 7-5 scorelines there's still plenty to play for in the return fixtures.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The league champions Dales Poultry & Game will go into the second leg of the cup semi-final holding a 7-5 lead over Kitchen Solutions so obviously it's still all to play for between these two Louth Social Club sides.

The hosts gained the advantage immediately through Gary Brown and looked to be taking control of the tie when Mark Wilkinson won both his frames and Lee Blanchard rattled in a 41 break, With the sink being thrown at them could the visitors find any response was the question and the answer was yes with Pete Wood giving them what could be a lifeline meaning the Kitcheners know they will have to turn up the heat for the second helping to give the Poultry men a slight roasting if they are to make the final or has that idea already had the plug pulled ?.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was green to go for Louth Volksworld who also earned a 7-5 win in their semi-final first leg over P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd, Just like the above match this was a tricky encounter to call and so it proved with the close scoreline, Colin Stirton and Mike Armstrong were the driving force for the home outfit as they started to motor into a comfortable lead, The visitors appeared to be boxed in slightly and staring at a bad result, but Jordan Kay rallied them around and by reducing the deficit the hosts in the second leg will be looking to put the brakes on their opponents cup campaign.