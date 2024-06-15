Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last Sunday the 9th of June saw Horncastle Town U10's, U12's and U'14's all lift the trophy to become champions, at a well represented local tournament.

HTFC U10's : After a steady start with 3 draws and a loss, illness and tiredness was playing its part the U10's were 20 seconds away from going out of the tournament, when top goal scorer Kian Smalley popped one in the top corner. The next game a cheeky chip from Reuben Shinn spun into the corner of the net, this saw us finish 2nd in the league beating Hykeham Tigers in the semi-final after losing to them earlier in the competition. Navenby awaited us in the final - a tough game as they have hardly lost a match in the last two seasons but the Horncastle lads battled and really dug in, giving it their all!! We won a corner, up stepped Kian to cross it in, it bypassed everyone, hit the post and went it! A great win for the lads!! Every player played a massive part throughout the day. A great day for all involved.

Andrew Shinn, Manager HTFC U10's.

HTFC U12's : The U12's entered the tournament with an air of expectation on their shoulders due to winning the tournament away at Welton for the previous 2 years. The group stage didn't start overly well, but Horncastle soon got into their stride and a place in the semi-finals achieved with a second place finish in the group stage. This then saw a very tense and edgy semi final game which despite extra time the game eventually had to be decided on penalties. The team managed to come out triumphant from the shoot-out and reached the final due to some impressive goal keeping from Oaklen Randle and some great spot kicks from the takers. The team then faced the host (Welton Arrows) in the final with the team looking to make it 3 in a row. Thanks to some great defending from George Carr and a clinical finish from Sonny Joliffe the team became tournament U12 champions, once again and retained the cup. Congratulations to all Horncastle players involved and thank you to Welton for a great days football.

U10's Freddie, Dominic, Rory, Theo, Reuben, Toby, Charlie, Vinnie, Kian

Jack Kimber, Manager HTFC U12's

U14's: A great day for the Horncastle Town U14's, who despite losing their star striker Jasper Edney who ended up in A&E with concussion, the team were able to top the group thanks to a last minute bullet of a strike from Jakob Paul. The semi final saw the team performance of the day, going 4-0 up in just five minutes. They were met in the final by the host team who had already beaten the Wongers 1-0 earler in the day. With end to end football it was looking likely we were heading into extra time and the dreaded penalties!! However, a long kick from keeper Marcus Dunkley landed at the feet of Jack Allman who using a trick or two was able to lose his defender before slotting home the winning goal! Player of the tournament was Timothy Yeoman. Thanks to Welton for putting on a great tournament.