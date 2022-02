Sleaford Town and Sleaford Town Rangers will take a break from league action to meet this evening. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Tow Sleaford teams will meet tonight - in the name of charity!

Sleaford Town will face Sleaford Town Rangers at Eslaforde Park this evening to raise funds for Rainbow Stars, the club’s official charity.

Kick off will be 7.45pm with entrance costing £3 (£2 concessions and under 16s free).

“We’ll take the opportunity to link up with Rangers and do a charity match,” Ward added.