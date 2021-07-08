"A really special night that will live with me for ever!" England fan Adam Hallgarth on the atmosphere in Wembley as the Three Lions booked their place in the Euro 2020 final

On the road to Wembley! Adam Hallgarth ready for kick off.

England fan Adam Hallgarth was at Wembley to watch the Three Lions book their place in the Euro 2020 final - a memory he believes will 'live with me forever'.

After seeing his penalty parried, Harry Kane forced the ball home in extra time to complete a 2-1 turnaround against Denmark in last night's semi-final, sparking wild scenes amongst the majority of the 60,000 supporters inside the stadium.

"Amazing. It was a really special night that will live with me for ever, particularly the celebrations when the goals were scored and at the final whistle," Adam said.

"I’m 35 and, from my experience, this just isn’t what England do. It was a fortunate penalty but I thought England deserved to win on the balance of play.

"I don’t think there has been a better atmosphere at the new stadium. It was rocking.

"Everyone was pulling together, and there were plenty of Danes supporting their country as well. It made me realise how much I’ve missed it."

For Adam, a Boston United fan, a brilliant night followed a great day.

Matchwinner Kane is mobbed. Photo: Getty Images

"The most special moment for me was actually the journey to the game, walking down Wembley Way while chatting to a friend I hadn’t seen since before the pandemic started," he added.

"(Leaving Wembley) is the bit which I remember least as I was hurrying to catch a train.

"There was certainly plenty of singing but also a dawning realisation that England had actually made it to the final."

Adam, a Boston United fan, has his ticket for the final in the bag and is hoping Gareth Southgate's side can grant him one final victory this tournament to cap years of ups and downs following his country.

"I go to as many (England) games as I can," he continued.

"I managed to get to all of the qualifying matches this time, including exotic trips to Pristina and Podgorica.

"I can’t wait (for the final). I'm just hoping now that I don’t start showing COVID symptoms over the next few days."

