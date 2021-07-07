FIXTURES: Boston United kick off 2021-22 National League North season at home

Boston United will kick off the new season at home. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United will kick off their 2021-22 National League North season at home.

The Pilgrims will entertain Spennymoor Town at the Jakemans Community Stadium on August 14, the first league contest played in front of supporters at their new ground.

Seven days later Craig Elliott's side will make the long trek to another strongly fancied side, AFC Fylde.

A home contest against Curzon Ashton and a trip to Bradford Park Avenue will complete action in August.

Alfreton Town will once again provide the festive opposition, with Boston travelling to the Impact Arena on Boxing Day and hosting the Reds on January 2.

The final game of the league season will be away at Farsley Celtic on May 7.

Fixtures:

Saturday, August 14 v Spennymoor Town H

Saturday, August 21 v AFC Fylde A

Saturday, August 28 v Curzon Ashton H

Monday, August 30 v Bradford (Park Avenue) A

Saturday, September 4 v AFC Telford United H

Saturday, September 11 v Leamington A

Saturday, September 18 - Emirates FA Cup 2Q

Saturday, September 25 v Guiseley H

Saturday, October 2 - Emirates FA Cup 3Q

Saturday, October 9 v Gateshead A

Saturday, October 16 v Darlington H/Emirates FA Cup 4Q

Saturday, October 23 v Blyth Spartans A

Saturday, October 26 v York City H

Saturday, October 30 v Hereford H

Saturday, November 6 v Chester A/Emirates FA Cup 1

Saturday, November 13 v Southport A

Saturday, November 20 v Chorley H

Saturday, November 27 - Buildbase FA Trophy 2

Saturday, December 4 v Kettering Town A/Emirates FA Cup 2

Saturday, December 11 v Kidderminster Harriers H

Saturday, December 18 - Buildbase FA Trophy 3

Sunday, December 26 v Alfreton Town A

Tuesday, December 28 v Brackley Town H

Sunday, January 2 v Alfreton Town H

Saturday, January 8 v Gloucester City A/Emirates FA Cup 3

Saturday, January 15 v Farsley Celtic H/Buildbase FA Trophy 4

Saturday, January 22 v Spennymoor Town A

Saturday, January 29 v Chester H

Saturday, February 5 v Hereford A/Emirates FA Cup 4

Saturday, February 12 v Southport H/Buildbase FA Trophy 5

Saturday, February 19 v Chorley A

Tuesday, February 22 v Kidderminster Harriers A

Saturday, February 26 v Kettering Town H

Wednesday, March 2 - Emirates FA Cup 5

Saturday, March 5 v Leamington H

Saturday, March 12 v Guiseley A/Buildbase FA Trophy 6

Saturday, March 19 v Gateshead H/Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Tuesday, March 22 v York City A

Saturday, March 26 v Darlington A

Saturday, April 2 v Blyth Spartans H/Buildbase FA Trophy Semi-Final

Saturday, April 9 v Curzon Ashton A

Friday, April 15 v Bradford (Park Avenue) H

Saturday, April 16 - Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Monday, Apr 18 v Brackley Town A

Saturday, April 23 v AFC Fylde H

Saturday, April 30 v AFC Telford United A

Monday, May 2 v Gloucester City H

Saturday, May 7 v Farsley Celtic A

Saturday, May 14 - Emirates FA Cup Final

Sunday, May 22 - Buildbase FA Trophy Final

