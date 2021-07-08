Tickets on sale for Boston United versus Lincoln City - the first match in front of fans at the new Jakemans Community Stadium

Tickets are on sale. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United s pre-season friendly against Lincoln City will be an all-ticket event.

The match, the Pilgrims' first home game in front of fans at the Jakemans Community Stadium, will be held on Saturday, July 17 - within the Government's period of Covid restrictions timeline.

This means the contest will be played in front of a reduced capacity due to social distancing measures.

Home fans can purchase tickets in the Acorn Taxis Stand (seating) and the North Stand (terracing) while Red Imps supporters have been allocated the East Stand (terracing).

Prices: Acorn Taxis Stand - adults £12, concessions £8, under 16s £4; Terracing - adults £10, concessions £7, under 16s £3.

The club's 2021-2022 season ticket holders have an exclusive period until 5pm on Friday to purchase their tickets before they go on general sale.

Seats allocated by the club for this fixture to ensure Covid compliance, although the club will aim to meet family/bubble requests on a first come, first served basis.

Disabled supporters wishing to attend the Lincoln fixture are asked to telephone the ticket office on (01205) 364406 to discuss their requirements.

Face coverings must be worn when entering and moving around the venue.

Pilgrims fans can get their tickets here with City's allocation available via the Lincoln club.

