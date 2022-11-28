All change at Brigg Town as new manager comes in

Brigg Town have changed their management team and quickly announced new signings as they look to rediscover their form in the NCEL Division One.

Dave Smith is the new man in charge at Brigg Town.

It was announced by the club that Nathan Peat had left his role as manager last week, following a run that saw three straight defeats which included an exit from the FA Vase.

Previously, Peat had overseen an encouraging start to the season that had seen his side lose only once in the league before November 12.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “The club regrets to confirm it has parted company with first team manager Nathan Peat.

“We would like to thank Nathan for his hard work and commitment to the role and wish him all the best for the future.”

Into his shoes has stepped Dave Smith, who was at Cleethorpes Town for ten years, managing through the ranks from youth team to first team.

Matt Powell and Jon Davy have joined as assistant managers to Smith.

The new regime wasted little time in recruiting new players. Striker Daniel Trott is among those to have signed, a player who is a proven goalscorer at step six and above.

Also signing is defender Alfie Davy from Cleethorpes Town on a dual registration basis, while winger Jack Bradbury has joined from Grimsby Borough.

Smith said of Bradbury: "Jack is a great signing for the club, a natural talent who will win games on his own. This is the standard of player we want to build the club with.”

Smith took charge of his first game at Athersley Recreation on Saturday, but his side were beaten 2-1.

Brigg dominated and scored Luke Sellers on 16 minutes after good work from Martin Pembleton and Alfie Usher.

However, Athersley scored twice against the run of play, the first from Ethan Nixon controversial due to an apparent foul on Brigg defender Laurence Heward in the build-up.

Athersley’s second goal on 68 minutes also caused upset in the Brigg ranks, Liam O’Brien the scorer but the visitors claiming offside.