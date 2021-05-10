Boston United fan named National League North Volunteer of the Month

Some of Nick's covers.

Boston United fan Nick Appleyard has been named the National League North Volunteer of the Month for

Appleyard - a graphic designer who created the club's iconic retro programme covers for the club's final season at York Street - has also created designs that will be seen around the club's Jakemans Community Stadium when it opens to fans next season.

This includes branding in all the concourses.

Nick Appleyard.

Billericay Town's Robert Street won the National League South award.

He is the Essex side's Covid steward.

