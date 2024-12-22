​Another draw for Skegness in derby with Deeping

Rio Molyneaux netted a fine goal for Skegness on Saturday.

​Skegness Town boss Chris Rawlinson was ultimately happy to take a point from their final pre-Christmas game at home to Deeping Rangers on Saturday but admitted his side weren’t at their best.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Lilywhites came from 2-0 down to earn a point, Daniel Brooks’ penalty in the dying moments levelling the scores.

And Rawlinson said it was a game where changes to shape and personnel were required which didn’t help Skegness’s cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We went into the game with two suspensions and injuries to our centre-half core so we changed the shape but it to be honest it didn’t really work.

"Deeping changed shape as well unexpectedly and we wasted the first-half really as it was square pegs in round holes and found ourselves 2-0 down to two set play goals – one of which was a freak own goal when a clearance hit someone on the back of the head and went in.

"It looked like it was going to be another one of those days given our consistency at the moment is seeing us go from great performances to bad ones.

"But fair play to the lads, we gave it a good go and got a great goal back through Rio Molyneaux who beat three defenders and slotted the ball into the corner, and then kept going and got a penalty in the dying seconds which Brooksy stuck away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So to not be great and get a draw in another Lincolnshire derby, I was quite happy with that in the end.”

Skegness were then due to make a Boxing Day trip to title-chasing Lincoln United to round their year off.

Rawlinson added: “Saturday was another point for us but whether we’re starting to build something or not, I don’t know.

"I’ll have to see how we get on at Lincoln United because I think we’re going to have to go there and get something if we’re to show we’re a good side – I think we are, but we need to show it on the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the Boxing Day game, Skegness will then open up 2025 with a home game against Ashby Ivanhoe on Saturday, January 4, to be played at the newly-named MKM Stadium after a new sponsorship deal was secured with local company MKM Building Supplies.