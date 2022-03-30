Anstey Nomads up first as Sleaford Town face three of UCL Premier North's top five in a row

Sleaford Town will face three of the top five in consecutive matches - but manager Tom Ward says his squad are relishing the challenges.

Third-place Anstey Nomads visit this evening (KO 7.45pm) before Saturday’s contest at Heather St John’s, who are currently fifth (KO 3pm).

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fourth-place Loughborough Students visit Eslaforde Park seven days later.

“It’ll test our squad but it’s more challenges and we enjoy them,” Ward said.

“We want to know where we are for next year.

“We want to be productive next year and to challenge at the right end of the table.

“To do that, you’ve got to be beating them sides, or at least competing with them.

Tom Ward's Sleaford are up for the challenges of a tough schedule. Photo: Craig Harrison

“This season we’ve competed but fallen short by small margins. Let’s hope we put that right.”

PHOTO GALLERY: Sleaford Town 3 Newark 0 - by Craig Harrison

The arrivals of Anstey and Loughborough are the two final home games of the campaign - and Ward wants his side to put on a show for the supporters.

“They’ve been brilliant coming out in numbers,” he added.

“It’s fantastic for these lads.

“We’ve got local lads in the side and hopefully they (the fans) enjoy watching people they bump into in the street.

“I know it means a lot to the lads.”