Jordan Burrow. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott is hoping Jordan Burrow will be fit to face Brackley Town on Saturday - describing his striker 'as good as anybody at this level'.

The 29-year-old striker limped off during the second half of Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Darlington.

Now the Pilgrims will assess Burrow at training this evening ahead of Saturday's FA Trophy clash at St James' Park.

"I'm hoping it's just cramp. He said it's not a pull or anything like that," Elliott said.

"He just felt a bit in his hamstring. Fingers crossed it is that as he never goes down.

"I've never seen him down in training or a game, you never see that."

Burrow has scored four times in 20 appearances this term, but Elliott believes the former York City attacker offers more than goals both off and on the pitch.

"He goes under the radar a bit," Elliott continued.

"He's such a good target man. He's so well respected in the dressing room, he does a lot of unselfish stuff - winning headers, keeping the ball.

"He's as good as anybody at this level, the ball sticks up there. He's a great team player and we're very lucky to have him here.

"He covers a huge amount of distance, a lot more than any of the forwards.

"He takes the bumps and bruises off the big National League North centre backs and frees up space for other people. I think he's been as great foil for Jake Wright (jnr) in the last two games."

