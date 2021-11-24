Ten unbeaten, but Craig Elliott wants Boston United home run to continue - Pilgrims boss reacts to 'petty' jibe

Boston United have made it 10 games unbeaten at the Jakemans Stadium - but Craig Elliott doesn't want the run to end anytime soon.

Last night's 2-0 victory over Darlington saw the streak reach double figures, a run which began with a 2-1 success against Curzon Ashton in August.

"I think to be 10 unbeaten's really good, a good achievement for the players," the manager said.

"We're creating new records in a new stadium and let's see how long we can keep that going - fingers crossed we can make it a big one."

The unbeaten run has seen the Pilgrims secure wins against Curzon, Corby Town, Guiseley, East Thurrock, AFC Telford United, York City, Hereford and Darlington.

There were also draws against Stratford Town and Chorley.

But despite the impressive run, the 2-1 opening day defeat to Spennymoor Town - where Boston were caught out late on pushing for a winner - still frustrates Elliott.

United are 10 unbeaten at home. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"I still regret that Spennymoor game as we could have had a draw and it could have been 11," he added.

Elliott also reacted to comments made by Quakers boss Alun Armstrong labelling United 'petty'.

In the build up to the contest he made the accusation, suggesting the Pilgrims didn't want to loan them a player because of animosity about last season's abandoned contest.

Elliott dismissed those claims.

He said: "I don’t think there was any need for that. They enquired about a players and it’s purely because we don’t want that player to go out.

"We’ve had a couple of enquiries about him from teams and I think people can make of that what they want.

"It happens. Especially loaning players to other teams in our league, teams that will maybe be around you, I think it’s foolish to do.

"I’m disappointed (with the comments)."

