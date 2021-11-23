"It's been a long time coming!" Luke Shiels reflects on 'perfect start' and clean sheet as Boston United beat Darlington - video

Skipper happy with blistering start

By Duncan Browne
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 11:02 pm
Updated Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 11:06 pm

Skipper Luke Shiels was all smiles as Boston United beat Darlington 2-0 thanks to a blistering start.

The defender reflects on a rare clean sheet, the new-look back five, hard-earned points and Jake Wrigh jnr's double.

Boston United skipper Luke Shiels enjoyed a clean sheet against Darlington.

