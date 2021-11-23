Skipper Luke Shiels was all smiles as Boston United beat Darlington 2-0 thanks to a blistering start.
The defender reflects on a rare clean sheet, the new-look back five, hard-earned points and Jake Wrigh jnr's double.
MORE PILGRIMS: Wright double sinks Darlington - report
MORE PILGRIMS: Injury setback for defender - news
MORE PILGRIMS: Elliott praises Dewhurst, confirms departure of keeper - news
MORE PILGRIMS: Jake Wright jnr on his equaliser - video
MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United v Chorley - in photos
MORE PILGRIMS: Everything you need to know about loanee Marcus Dewhurst - news