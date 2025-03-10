Barnetby on the verge of league title glory
It wasn’t a vintage performance but with results going their way in the division it means The Railwaymen need one point from the last three games to clinch the title.
Connor Watson opened the scoring on four minutes when he drifted in at the far post to fire the ball home after a Shaun Clark long throw was allowed to bounce in the six yard box.
Another Clark special on 26 minutes saw Bailey Good bundle the ball home, this time at the near post to double his side’s lead.
The second half saw Barnetby create chances without taking one that would have made the result safe, Tom Tuplin twice called upon to keep his clean sheet intact.