Boston Town moved up a place in the United Counties League table as they stretched their unbeaten run to 6 matches on Tuesday night.

But manager Martyn Bunce felt they could have got more.

He told Lincolnshire Non-league Radio’s Tom Carter: “It was a bit of a scrappy game. In the last 30 minutes, we committed bodies forward and were probably a bit unlucky not to get something out of it.”

Bunce’s side have gone though the whole of February without losing – and they’ve registered 4 clean sheets in their last 5 games.

He added: “It’s great having an unbeaten run but if 3 or 4 of them are draws, you’ve got to turn some of them into wins.”

The Poachers had plenty of chances to win the match – but were unable to capitalise on Newark going down to 10 men on THREE separate occasions as they had players sin-binned.