Boston United announce new squad numbers for 2021-22 National League North season

Boston United have announced their squad numbers for the 2021-22 National League North campaign.
The current Pilgrims players have each been allocated their own slot, and fans can begin getting their favourite players' numbers printed on their shirts.
Last season's players have all retained their previous numbers, apart from Peter Crook (previously 13) and Jake Wright (previously 24).
Squad numbers:
1 Peter Crook
2 Matt Tootle
3 Scott Duxbury
4 Tom Platt
5 Scott Garner
6 Luke Shiels
7 Andi Thanoj
8 Paul Green
9 Jordan Burrow
10 Jake Wright
11 Jay Rollins
15 Andy Butler
17 Connor Dimaio
18 Terry Hawkridge
19 Jordan Preston
20 Jake Frestle
21 Fraser Preston
22 Joe Leesley
23 Shane Byrne
