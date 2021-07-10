Boston United announce new squad numbers for 2021-22 National League North season

Joe Leesley will wear number 22. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United have announced their squad numbers for the 2021-22 National League North campaign.

The current Pilgrims players have each been allocated their own slot, and fans can begin getting their favourite players' numbers printed on their shirts.

Last season's players have all retained their previous numbers, apart from Peter Crook (previously 13) and Jake Wright (previously 24).

Squad numbers:

1 Peter Crook

2 Matt Tootle

3 Scott Duxbury

4 Tom Platt

5 Scott Garner

6 Luke Shiels

7 Andi Thanoj

8 Paul Green

9 Jordan Burrow

10 Jake Wright

11 Jay Rollins

15 Andy Butler

17 Connor Dimaio

18 Terry Hawkridge

19 Jordan Preston

20 Jake Frestle

21 Fraser Preston

22 Joe Leesley

23 Shane Byrne

