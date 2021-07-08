Floodlights back up at Boston United

The floodlights are back up at United.

The floodlights are back up at Boston United s Jakemans Community Stadium - ready for the new season.

The four eyecatching floodlights were removed in March after one collapsed in the wind and folded onto the pitch of the Pilgrims' new stadium.

However, following a re-design and safety check, they have been returned to Pilgrim Way.

"A design issue was identified with one of the joints in the mast," a Pilgrims statement read.

"As a consequence, the joints of the masts have been redesigned, with the new design receiving independent third party verification, to give ourselves and everyone confidence in the structural stability of the floodlights going forward.

"This is the first such incident in the contractor's 60-year history, however this was a real blow to everyone at the club, having put so much hard work into delivering the new stadium, but we are thankful that no-one was injured - and none of the new buildings were damaged at the time."

Fans will be able to watch a game at the stadium for the first time as Lincoln City arrive on July 17.

The lights are in place for pre-season. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The contest will be all ticket.

MORE PILGRIMS: Tickets on sale for first game in front of fans at new stadium - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Elliott reacts to fixture schedule - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United's fixtures revealed - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Could United make signing this week? - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United fans - pictures

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United in training - pictures