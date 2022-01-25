Boston United backroom staff bring strong work ethic and honesty, says new manager Paul Cox

John Ramshaw. Photo: Peter Short

Paul Cox says his backroom staff will bring a strong work ethic and honesty with them to the Jakemans Community Stadium.

Assistant John Ramshaw and coach Ben Marvin have followed the manager from Kettering Town to Boston United, preparing for their first game ion charge this evening against Farsley Celtic.

"Both are honest and both tell me the truth. Both are good at their individual strengths," Cox said.

"I've known both a long time, John a number of years. Ben's been with me since the Barrow days.

"Both are understanding of what I expect but that can translate down to the players.

"It's not just me the players will talk to. They can go to Ben and John and get a structure and organisation and, more importantly, an honest answer to an honest question.

"The one thing John, Ben and myself pride ourselves on is our work ethic."

Paul Cox with Ben Marvin. Photo: Peter Short

Tonight's contest at the Jakemans Community Stadium kicks off at 7.45pm.

Cox with Ramshaw. Photo: Peter Short

