Boston United boss Cox hopes for good news on Paul Green injury

Paul Green. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Cox is hoping for some good news concerning Boston United midfielder Paul Green.

The former Leeds United man missed Tuesday's victory over Farsley Celtic due to a shoulder injury picked up at Spennymoor at the weekend.

"Any club at this level will miss someone like Greeny," Cox said.

"He's going to get a scan, he thinks its more ligament or muscular. I hope there's no breakage in there."

The Pilgrims have a number of injuries and suspensions in the camp, but Cox wants Green - who was the standout player when Boston won 3-2 at Cox's former club Kettering last month - to be an integral part of his squad.

"He'll run through a brick wall for you, so we want him back and consistent for us.

"You look at the system we play, I've spoken in depth to Greeny about what I'd like him to do."

