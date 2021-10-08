Boston United boss Craig Elliott calls Paul Green's new role at Doncaster Rovers 'win-win'

Paul Green. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott believes Paul Green's new role at Doncaster Rovers will be a 'win-win' for both parties.

The Pilgrims midfielder has been named as the new fitness coach at Rovers, his former club.

However, the ex-Leeds United and Republic of Ireland player will be able to balance his new job with playing for United.

Boston have enjoyed a strong relationship with Doncaster in recent years, even training twice at week at their Keepmoat Complex.

"Doncaster have been brilliant with how they dealt with the situation, and Paul as well.

"I've known Paul as a friend as well as a player and there's a lot of trust there.

"It's win-win for us all. We have that really good relationship with Doncaster and he gets to do what he wants to do and also keeps playing. It's a good arrangement."

Green, 38, has been looking for a career in football beyond his playing days.

In the summer he told Lincolnshire World: "I've done my UEFA B and I'm on UEFA A (coaching badges).

"It does interest me that side of it. I've done my personal trainer courses as well as the fitness side of it interests me as well, being a fitness coach.

"I'm swaying between both. It's always nice to have your badges as well as your personal training courses."

MORE PILGRIMS: United U18s v Mickleover U18s - photos

MORE PILGRIMS: Thompson reacts to FA Youth Cup win - video

MORE PILGRIMS: Youngsters beat Mickleover - report