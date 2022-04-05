Boston United could be 'right up there' with win at Chorley - Scott Duxbury

Scott Duxbury knows victory at Chorley could Boston United 'right up there' tonight.

The Pilgrims head to Victory Park for the first time since a 1-1 draw in December 2018, knowing a win could take them as high as sixth, while a point could see them sink to 11th.

But Blackburn-based Duxbury, who scored the stoppage-time leveller in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Blyth Spartans, is only looking in one direction.

"We're a point behind the play-offs, but if we go to Chorley and get a result we're right up there," said the defender, who believes the most important thing is to keep pace with the sides in the top seven.

"We just need to keep grinding results out. It's not always going to go your way, but I've been in something similar when I won the league with Stockport.

"Being in the play-offs and around it, if we can keep on trying to take points from each game, with the club and fanbase we've got, that will drive us forward."

United, unbeaten at Chorley in their past three visits, sit ninth in the table, a point behind Southport in seventh and eighth-place Darlington.

Scott Duxbury in action against Chorley in November. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Victory this evening could move them as high as sixth and just three points behind the Magpies, currently in fifth, if other results go their way.

For that to happen it would mean Kettering Town claiming three points as they entertain sixth-place York City, who lead Boston by two points.

However, were Boston to draw and the Poppies beat York, they would move above the Pilgrims on goal difference.

That same scenario would also occur if Spennymoor Town claim three points from visitors Bradford Park venue, which would see Paul Cox's side drop to 11th despite a good point on the road.

Jake Wright jnr celebrates his leveller against Chorley. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Amazingly, defeat could see United drop as many as two places and still be just a point off the play-off spots in a closely-fought promotion tussle.

Tonight's contest allows Duxbury the rare opportunity to finally save on fuel on a matchday, but his main priority is keeping the play-off push alive.

"I signed here as the club's got the drive to move on," he added.

"Chorley's 10 minutes away from my house. Nice and local, but hopefully we can get three points and move into the play-offs.

Paul Green opened the scoring. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"We need to hang in there."

Nicky Walker netted Boston's last goal at Victory Park in a game which saw debutant Jordan Thewlis pick up an ankle injury.

The two sides drew 2-2 at the Jakemans Community Stadium in November, Paul Green and Jake Wright jnr netting for the hosts.

Kick off this evening is at 7.45pm.

