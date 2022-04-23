Boston United face anxious wait after Tom Platt taken to hospital

Tom Platt.

Boston United are facing an anxious wait after Tom Platt was sent to hospital to have an ankle injury evaluated.

The Pilgrims midfielder lasted just 12 minutes of his 100th appearance for the club, limping off as he blocked a Nick Haughton effort on the 3-1 defeat to AFC Fylde.

"He's been taken to hospital. Platty's a big miss for me. Since I've been here he's been Mr Consistent," manager Paul Cox said.

"I know what I'll get off Platty every week in training and games.

"He's got to be up there for player of the season and I know he's not a flamboyant one but he does what it says on the tin.

"Fingers crossed it's not too serious. The first reports are bad, but let's hope he gets some good treatment."

