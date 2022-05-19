Boston United fans can watch promotion final on big screen at Jakemans Community Stadium

United fans will be able to watch at the Jakemans Community Stadium. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United will show Saturday's promotion final on a big screen at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

The Pilgrims were handed just 878 tickets for Saturday's contest at York City, which will see a crowd of 7,500 in attendance.

But to ensure supporters don't miss out on the action, the match will be live streamed.

Meanwhile, those hoping to generate a bit of atmosphere can do so by watching with friends down Pilgrim Way.

"Given the low ticket allocation for the match at the LNER Community Stadium and following the National League's live streaming announcement, the club have wanted as many fans as possible to come together and enjoy the day," a club statement read.

Ellenders bar will be open from 11.30am – and the stadium concourses and turnstiles will open at 2pm.

The match will not be shown in Ellenders, but the bar will be open after the match for drinks only.

Supporters will be able to access the northern section of the Acorn Taxis (West) Stand via Turnstiles W3 and W4.

Tickets are priced £10 per adult and £5 per under-16.

Details on livestreaming are yet to be announced.

Tickets for the stadium can be purchased here

