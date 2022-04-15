Paul Cox delighted Boston United rammed his 'harsh words' back down his throat

Boston United rammed Paul Cox's words back down his throat. And the Pilgrims boss couldn't be happier.

As United trailed 1-0 to Bradford Park Avenue at half time, manager Cox told his side the opening 45 'wasn't good enough' and accused them of suffering from stage fright.

But second-half goals from James Hanson and Shane Byrne completed the turnaround.

"I'm over the moon as I thought it was going to be a replica of the Blyth game," said Cox, remember the previous home game where the Pilgrims needed a stoppage time leveller to salvage a point against the relegation battlers.

"They (Bradford) got men behind the ball, frustrated us and we missed chances.

"The penetration in the final third wasn't good enough.

"Like Blyth we leave ourselves open, get sloppy and concede a goal and it becomes hard.

"A few harsh words at half time as I said to them 'be brave, don't fear the game, don't fear the big games'. There was 1,800 people here cheering them on.

"Sometimes we get apprehensive and stop making real positive decisions with the ball.

"Second half they rammed it down my throat and I couldn't be happier."

Hanson cancelled out Brad Dockerty's opener with a header four minutes after replacing Jake Wright jnr.

There were boos as the striker left the field, but Cox says the decision was one of necessity as Wright played just his second game following a long-term injury.

He added: "It was the second game on the trot for Wrighty.

"We want to make sure nothing tears or pulls and that we've got him for the end of the season as he's such an important player for us.

"I knew they were going to come with a low block. They matched us up, dropped one in out of possession from the centre forwards, so they're leaving one up top and defending deep.

"We weren't playing through them so I needed a Plan B and the Plan B was the big man. To be more direct.

"At this stage of the season it's not about performances, it's about getting wins and Hans affected the game in a real positive way."

