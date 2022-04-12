The last 10 times Boston United players reached 25 goals in a season before Danny Elliott

Danny Elliott may have played down reaching 25 goals for Boston United this season, but his achievement is no mean feat.

Speaking after Saturday's 4-0 win at Curzon Ashton, where he netted goal number 25 of the campaign in his 44th appearance, the forward admitted that remaining injury free and being on penalty duty helped him to his target.

But 15 of his finishes have come from open play, and his tally is still one that some of the best strikers in recent years have failed to match.

Julian Joachim, Leroy Chambers, Phil Brown, Mark Rawle, Paul Cavell, Spencer Weir-Daley and many more strikers were unable to reach the 25-goal mark for the club.

It was the same with Andy Kirk, although in his defence he didn't even play a full season for the club.

The club's highest scorer in a season in the Football League netted 20 times but missed the first nine games through injury and was sold to Northampton Town with 11 games to go in 2004-05.

Ollie Ryan may also have hit 25-plus, but he was on 22 as his campaign finished with 13 matches left of the 2008-09 UniBond Premier campaign.

Chris Cook.

You have to go back almost 40 years to find the previous 10 times a player has reached the 25-goal mark for the Pilgrims.

Prior to Elliott, the last player to reach the milestone was Dayle Southwell in 2014-15, ending the campaign with 30.

The season before (2013-14) Ricky Miller netted 28 times for Boston.

In what felt like a golden era for goalscorers at York Street, Marc Newsham bagged 30 goals in the 2012-13 season.

Dayle Southwell.

Newsham also topped 25 in the 2009-10 campaign, on the scoresheet 29 times as the Pilgrims won promotion from the UniBond Premier.

You have to go all the way back to the club's previous promotion - the 2001-02 Conference-winning campaign - for the last player to hit 25 prior to the Newsh.

That season it was Daryl Clare who scored 26 times - claiming the league's golden boot - as Dagenaham and Redbridge were pipped on goal difference.

Clare's campaign ended an eight season wait for a player to reach this tally, after Neil Grayson scored 30 in the 1993-94 season.

Marc Newsham. Photo: David Shipman

Grayson took on the mantle from Gary Jones who scored 25 times in 1992-93, following on from the 31 he netted in 1991-92.

The club's all-time leading scorer Chris Cook makes the list for the 28 goals he scored in 1986-87.

Completing the 10 is Bob Lee. He scored 26 times in 1984-85.

While Elliott could yet reach Jones' 31 goals, he's unlikely to beat the top scorers in a season at Boston.

Colin Smith (1961-62) and Frank Bungay (1934-1935) both scored a whopping 61 goals in a season - and let's not forget Bungay missed 18 of the 61 games played that year.

Other notable scorers are Wilf Notley 52 (1938-39) and 45 (1937-38), Jimmy Rayner 49 (1966-67), Peter Thompson 42 (1966-67) and Ray Wilkins41 (1955-56).

Ricky Miller.

Over to you Danny.

Thanks to Christian James (@BostonUtdStas) for additional information

Daryl Clare.