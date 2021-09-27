Boston United manager Craig Elliott issues injury updates for Joe Leesley and Matt Tootle

Joe Leesley and Mat Tootle. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Matt Tootle and Joe Leesley could make their return from injury this weekend.

Boston United manager Craig Elliott is hoping the influential duo may be in contention for places in the squad for Saturday's FA Cup contest against East Thurrock.

"I'm hoping they can train Monday (tonight) and Thursday and be available for next week," he said.

"Especially (winger) Joe. We've missed that balance and I can see it a mile off.

"There's not many players who can play his roles so we need him back."

Leesley has missed the last seven matches due to a hamstring problem while a hip problem has seen right back Tootle unavailable for the past six contests.

MORE PILGRIMS: Fans gallery - photos

MORE PILGRIMS: Loanee Spokes took advice from ex-Pilgrims before switch - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United 2 Guiseley 1 - photos