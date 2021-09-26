Ex-Pilgrims gave Luke Spokes advice ahead of Boston United loan move... as Grimsby Town midfielder remains determined to stay off the building site

Luke Spokes. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Little more than a year ago Luke Spokes was combining his football with working on a building site and at his family's cafe.

But after getting a taste of of the full-time game, the 21-year-old midfielder is in no doubt about which industry he wants to make a career in - and he believes a loan move to Boston United will help him fulfil his ambitions.

"I've had my taste of a 9 to 5 job and have to say I prefer this a lot more," Spokes said.

"I want to stay in this profession as long as I can and work as hard as I can to play as high as I can."

After spells in non-league with Mangotsfield United, Yate Town and Taunton Town, Spokes joined Grimsby Town last summer, playing 17 times in League Two and making three appearances in the EFL Cup.

However, having found a place in the squad hard to come by this campaign, he has joined Boston United on an initial month-long loan.

"I want to play as high as I can, the Football League is where I want to spend most of my career," added Spokes, who featured for the Mariners in their 1-0 victory at the Jakemans Community Stadium in pre-season.

"Sometimes you have to take a step back to move forward and I'm perfectly happy with that.

"But to be honest, it's not really a step back here. It's a great place and I'm looking forward to the next month.

"In the pre-season game Boston gave us a good game and I thought if I wanted to go anywhere, location-wise, facility-wise and with the good players - I thought this would be the best place for me."

Spokes' thoughts on a loan move to United were cemented by chats with three ex-Pilgrims, Town manager Paul Hurst, coach Ben Davies and winger Max Wright.

Hurst managed the Pilgrims to promotion in 2010 while Davies and Wright both played under Craig Elliott.

"I had a conversation with all three, who all gave me pointers and things to work on," Spokes added.

"It's good they've got a background here.

"(Wright) said it was a good place. He did well here and really enjoyed it and I was looking forward to coming."

Spokes made his Boston debut off the bench in yesterday's 2-1 win over Guiseley, an assured presence in midfield.

"It was good to get minutes and a great crowd and great stadium. It was a good start.

"The biggest thing is match fitness and getting used to playing games. Training all the time, you lose that edge a little bit.

"I felt good today getting around the pitch. When you're sat in the stands you're dying to get out there - and it was good to get a win as well."

