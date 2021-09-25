"Written in the stars!" Jordan Burrow marks 10 years since Boston United debut with goal in Guiseley victory and a repeat scoreline

Jordan Burrow 10 years ago.

Jordan Burrow believes it was 'written in the stars' that he'd find the back of the net against Guiseley today.

The Boston United striker opened the scoring in a 2-1 victory at the Jakemans Community Stadium - 10 years and a day after making his debut for the club.

On that occasion Burrow was a 19 year old on loan from Chesterfield, scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory over Droylsden at York Street in his first senior appearance.

A decade on and a repeat scoreline perfectly book ended the attacker's first and latest appearance in amber and black.

"Ten years and a day. It was kind of written in the stars I'd score today," Burrow said.

"I loved my time at Boston first time around when I was 19 on loan at Chesterfield.

"Now I'm loving it again. It's a really good club, big club and hopefully we're all pushing in the right direction to get the club where it wants to be and needs to be."

A hard-fought victory over the Lions has certainly aided the Pilgrims' promotion push as they not sit three points off the play-off spots with two games in hand.

"Good result and it's nice to get the three points. We've probably played better and not got the three points this season so really pleasing," Burrow added.

"We'd have liked to play better and we will play better, but sometimes you have to grind it out when you're not at your best.

"Last year, take Guiseley at home for example, we created chances and drew 1-1. We got our just rewards today.

"It was an intense game and they stretched the pitch well but we got to grips with it and won the game, which is the main thing."

Burrow's goal - a neatly placed side-footer - ended a fantastic break for Boston to open the scoring.

And the striker believes that was a case of hard work paying off.

He said: "It was a really good move. We do a lot of those three versus two overloads in training and it's probably come from the training ground.

"But you have to calm yourself down when shooting and that's what I did."

