Boston United must go back to basics ahead of AFC Fylde clash - Craig Elliott

Craig Elliott after defeat to Spennymoor Town. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United are going back to basics.

Following Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Spennymoor Town, manager Craig Elliott has vowed to regain that defensive solidity which has worked so well for the club over the past two seasons.

"I'm sick of people saying we've got a good team on paper. It's about getting back to basics," he said.

"We've got a nice new stadium and we're trying to please people instead of being pragmatic and getting points.

"If we'd settled for a point (against Moors, instead of conceding late chasing a winner) we're off and running and back to being hard to play against."

United head to AFC Fylde, who Elliott tipped as potential National League North champions this summer, on Saturday (KO 3pm).

The Coasters kicked off their campaign with a 4-2 victory at Guiseley, but the Pilgrims boss wants to ensure they don't have as much fun in front of goal this weekend.

"You're never successful or do well without a solid base. The last few friendlies and (against Moors) we never looked comfortable," Elliott added ahead of tonight's return to training.

"They're not bad players, it's more I think they've taken the foot off the gas. We've had a really difficult 10 days with training; three or four not training, injuries and illness.

"We need to break down things I've seen. We need a discussion and then work on Fylde. In this league you can't dwell, you have to move on.

MORE PILGRIMS: Fans gallery - pictures

MORE PILGRIMS: Injury blow for Rollins - news