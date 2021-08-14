Injury blow for Boston United as Jay Rollins faces months on sidelines

Jay Rollins. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United have been hit with an injury hammerblow after learning Jay Rollins is facing months on the sidelines.

The winger injured his knee in last week's pre-season friendly against Grimsby Town, and now looks to be out of action for at least the first half of the season.

"Jay's going to be pretty bad. He's torn his ACL, so he's going to be past Christmas, I'd have thought," manager Craig Elliott explained.

"It's a blow as he's exactly the type of hardworking winger we needed today.

"He's my type of player; he's reliable, hardworking and does all the basics well, to start with. We're definitely going to miss him."

Scott Duxbury also remains unavailable after injuring his ankle in the same game, although the diagnosis is not as bad.

"Duxbury is probably four to five weeks away with ligament damage," Elliott added, following today's defeat to Spennymoor Town.

"I thought they were physical and bullied us today. Duxbury's one of those players who is a physical lad and we missed that. We'll have to adjust without him."

Shane Byrne was also unavailable this afternoon after suffering from illness. Fellow midfielder Andi Thanoj also missed last Satuday's friendly after feeling unwell.

Elliott said: "He (Byrne) is a massive player for us. Hopefully, he'll be ready for next week. We rushed Andi back, which I probably regret. I'll take that one on the chin personally."