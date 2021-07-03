Scott Garner looks to nip past Shane Byrne. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United return to training - in pictures

Photos by Oliver Atkin...

By Duncan Browne
Saturday, 3rd July 2021
Updated Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 10:12 am

Boston United officially began their pre-season training on Thursday evening as they prepare for the 2021-22 National League North season.

Craig Elliott and his team began putting the players and some trialists through their paces following some testing events this summer.

Oliver Atkin was at the Keepmoat to capture the action...

1. Back in training

Manager Craig Elliott has a word. Photo: Oliver Atkin

2. Back in training

Coach Lee Stratford, chief scout Richard Boryszczuk and assistant John McDermott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

3. Back in training

Terry Hawkridge, Matt Tootle and Luke Shiels take some instructions on board. Photo: Oliver Atkin

4. Back in training

Club captain Jay Rollins and new signing Jordan Preston do some stretches. Photo: Oliver Atkin

