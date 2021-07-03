Boston United return to training - in pictures

Boston United officially began their pre-season training on Thursday evening as they prepare for the 2021-22 National League North season.

Craig Elliott and his team began putting the players and some trialists through their paces following some testing events this summer.

Oliver Atkin was at the Keepmoat to capture the action...

1. Back in training Manager Craig Elliott has a word. Photo: Oliver Atkin Buy photo

2. Back in training Coach Lee Stratford, chief scout Richard Boryszczuk and assistant John McDermott. Photo: Oliver Atkin Buy photo

3. Back in training Terry Hawkridge, Matt Tootle and Luke Shiels take some instructions on board. Photo: Oliver Atkin Buy photo

4. Back in training Club captain Jay Rollins and new signing Jordan Preston do some stretches. Photo: Oliver Atkin Buy photo