Boston United return to training - in pictures
Photos by Oliver Atkin...
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 10:11 am
Updated
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 10:12 am
Boston United officially began their pre-season training on Thursday evening as they prepare for the 2021-22 National League North season.
Craig Elliott and his team began putting the players and some trialists through their paces following some testing events this summer.
Oliver Atkin was at the Keepmoat to capture the action...
MORE PILGRIMS: Byrne links up with familiar foes - news
MORE PILGRIMS: Fan completes Pride Kit Challenge - news
MORE PILGRIMS: Clubs vote for salary cap - news
Page 1 of 6