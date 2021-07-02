"I do my research!" Boston United's Shane Byrne knows what to expect as he links up with new teammates

Shane Byrne battles United in 2017.

Shane Byrne may be linking up with his Boston United teammates for the first time this week... but the midfielder already felt like he knew most of the squad.

The summer signing has competed against the Pilgrims regularly over the past six seasons with Nuneaton Town and Brackley.

"I quite like to have a chat on the pitch so I get to know a few lads," said Byrne.

"Andi Thanoj is from Leicester, where I live, and I've known of him for a long time.

"Scott Duxbury, I played Stockport four times in one season, so I got talking to him, Jake Wright as well.

"I do my research on non league so I know pretty much who everyone is."

On player Dublin-born Byrne is keen to meet up with is ex-Leeds United midfielder Paul Green, who he cheered on playing for the Republic of Ireland team.

"One of the things the gaffer said when I met him was 'I've re-signed the Irishman for you'," Byrne added.

"He's got great experience and he's a very good player.

"We play in similar positions so anything I can do to learn from him, I'll be a student and try to suck up all the knowledge he has."

After plenty of memories from playing at a raucous York Street, Byrne is eager to get cracking in front of Pilgrims fans at the Jakemans Community Stadium later this month.

He said: "It'll been nice to have fans at the new ground and it'll be nice to kick off the season with a win in front of the fans, if we can.

"Home form will be important this season."

