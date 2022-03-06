Boston United's Joe Leesley would rather have points than personal accolades

Joe Leesley delivered his 12th assist of the season as Boston United came from behind to draw with Leamington - but the attacker would happily trade personal accolades for team success.

Leesley's 51st-minute corner was nodded home by skipper Luke Shiels to cancel out Dan Turner's opener at the Jakemans Community Stadium on Saturday, in what was a forgettable Pilgrims performance which sees Paul Cox's side ninth, two points off the play-offs.

"He's good to take the set pieces for as he goes and puts his head on it," Leesley told Boston's YouTube channel after Shiels found the net for the fifth time in as many home games.

"He wears his heart on his sleeve and attacks the ball.

"Any set piece, we try to put it in this area."

But despite his impressive assists tally, Leesley is keen to add to his four goals for the campaign and the side's 41 points.

"I need to still chip in with more goals, I know that for myself," the on-loan Harrogate Town man added.

Joe Leesley. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"Ultimately I'll take not getting an assist or a goal if we win games as we are running out of time (to make the play-offs)."

Reflecting on Saturday's draw, Leesley said: "It was a difficult first half. We were poor, we all know that. We didn't do enough.

"We came out second half with more fight in us, managed to turn it around and get a goal.

"I think we pushed more than they did to get the winner, probably a fair result by the chances created.

"Poor result for us. We're chasing the play-offs and need to start winning games if we want to be in the play offs at the end of the season.

"I feel it's two points dropped and we're looking above us now."

