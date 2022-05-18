Boston United's promotion final at York City to be livestreamed

Boston travel to York on Saturday. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The Pilgrims head to York on Saturday (KO 3pm) at the same time Dorking Wanderers host Ebbsfleet United in the South.

With the higher-ranked side in both division enjoying home advantage, tickets have been at a premium - Boston only allocated 878 in a crowd of 7,500.

However, fans will now not miss out on the action.

A national League statement read: "Due to exceptional demand for tickets for the respective games, the Vanarama National League explored all options available to ensure the maximum number of fans unable to get a ticket, along with other interest football followers, can watch these season-defining finales either live or the option to watch later.

"Both sold-out finals will include commentary supplied by each club."

Access to each game is priced at £10.

More details – and links to purchase access to the stream of the viewer's choice – will be released in due course.

