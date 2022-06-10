Brackley Town defender makes Boston United switch

The 29-year-old right back has been with the Saints since the 2016-17 campaign, helping Brackley become one of the division's top sides.

However, Paul Cox has convinced the former Stamford, Rugby Town and Corby player to seek a fresh challenge at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

Myles was part of the Saints side which finished second last season and conceded just 28 times in 42 matches.

Ellis Myles. Photo: Jake McNulty

"Ellis has been a consistent performer at this level for a number of years, having experience of numerous play-off campaigns and picking up a winner's medal at Wembley,” manager Paul Cox told bufc.co.uk.

"I feel that he will bring good experience and a knowhow and really compliment his new team-mates."

