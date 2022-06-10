On the move! Former Boston United players find new clubs

A number of former Boston United players have been on the move this summer, joining new clubs.

Andi Thanoj became the first player to find a new home after departing the Jakemans Community Stadium at the end of the campaign.

The midfielder has linked up with Coalville Town, who were beaten finalists in last season's Southern League Central play-off final.

Thanoj's teammate Connor Dimaio has returned to Curzon Ashton.

The Nash announced the midfielder, who had loan spells at the Tameside Arena last season and during his time at Stockport County, had signed a permanent deal.

Paul Green has also found a new club after leaving this summer, joining Worksop Town as he looks for his fifth promotion.

Popular former Pilgrims defender Carl Piergianni will remain in the Football League after departing Oldham Athletic and moving to Stevenage, where he will play under not-so-popular former Pilgrims manager Steve Evans.

Carl Piergianni has moved on to pastures new. Photo: Getty Images

There has been plenty of movement further down the pyramid as well.

Belper Town, fresh from promotion to step three, have brought in brothers Ben and Harry Middleton, as well as goalkeeper Ross Durrant.

Kyle Dixon will join them next season.

Defender James Clifton has returned to Lincolnshire, joining Spalding United, while Lewis Gibbens will remain at Anstey Nomads after ending last season with the Leicester outfit, at that time sharing a dressing room with one-time Boston stopper Conrad Logan.

Andi Thanoj. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Brad McGowan, who was part of the Peterborough Sports side to defeat Coalville in that play-off final, has joined Basford United, managed by Conference title-winner Mark Clifford.

A defender who knows all about playing under Evans - Greg Strong - has also found a new employer.

The retired defender has been made Morecambe's head of recruitment.

Also taking a job off the pitch is former Boston winger Nathan Arnold.

Ashley Jackson. Photo: Eric Brown

He has become the manager of Newark and Sherwood United (formerly Newark and Newark Flowserve) after joining from Newark Town.

One of his first signings has been local lad and ex-Boston midfielder Danny Meadows.

More former United players have also signed deals, but extended their stays with the clubs where they ended last season.

Ryan Qualter will remain with Northern Premier League challengers Matlock Town, but has been named the Gladiators' new captain.

Left back Ashley Jackson, who helped Scarborough win promotion to the National League North via the play-offs, has agreed to stay with the Seadogs.

Jonathan Wafula has extended his stay at Grantham Town, where he will line-up alongside the already contracted Ricky Miller.

Ben Middleton. Photo: Eric Brown

Nathan Arnold.

Connor Dimaio. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Jonathan Wafula. Photo: Oliver Atkin