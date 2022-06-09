Defender Duxbury announces Boston United departure

The left back has spent the past two seasons with the Pilgrims, and was part of the squad which reached last month's national League North promotion final.
Blackburn-based Duxbury was out of contract this summer but had been discussing terms with the club.
However, he announced his time was up on Twitter.
"Thank you @bostonunited for my time at the club," he wrote.
"Gutted we couldn’t get the promotion over the line. I want wish everyone all the very best for the future.
"Met some great people and friends for life."
Duxbury was labelled a 'warrior' by manager Paul Cox for the way he put himself forward for the play-off semi-final matchday squad at AFC Fylde just days after requiring more than 30 stitches to a facial injury sustained in the eliminator game at Kidderminster Harriers.
