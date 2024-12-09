Brigg denied as rain stops play at half-time

Rain soaks players and officials during Saturday's game at Brigg. Photo: Brigg Town FC.

​Brigg Town were denied what looked like would be another three points in their promotion push after their game at home to Worsbrough Bridge Athletic was abandoned at half-time on Saturday.

​The Zebras led the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Danny North seven minutes in and then Josh Batty on 38 minutes.

But with rain having fallen heavily during the first-half, the pitch was becoming trickier to play on as the game went on and after the match officials assessed the situation at half-time, they then opted to abandon proceedings much to the dismay of the home faithful.

Had they gone on to win the game, Brigg would have moved up to third in the NCEL Division One standings, but they instead remain fifth, 20 points behind runaway leaders Horbury United but well within reach of the remaining play-off places.

Taking Saturday’s game out of the equation, Brigg are on a ten-game unbeaten run – eight of those being league games – as they continue their push for a play-off place.

Next up is a home game against current bottom-of-the-table side Appleby Frodingham who have just 11 points to their name so far this season.

Elsewhere in Division One on Saturday, Horbury Town came from behind with a brace in the last ten minutes from Jamie Cusworth to win 2-1 at home to Selby Town to extend their lead at the top to 14 points.

Kyle Bingham struck twice and there was one each for James Law, William Law and Owen Murphy as South Leeds won 5-0 at Glasshoughton Welfare to jump into fourth.

Ilkley Town are up to sixth, a point off the play-off zone, after an Eliel Maville-Anku penalty and an Alfie Dean brace helped them to a 3-3 home draw with Nostell Miners Welfare. Swallownest's 5-0 win at Dronfield Town has moved them out of the relegation zone, Alex Wonham's opener added to by two each for James Hardeman and Billy Stafford.

Basement side Appleby Frodingham picked up a point in a 2-2 home draw with Athersley Recreation, while as well as Brigg’s game being abandoned, Wakefield AFC's match at Dearne & District lasted 69 minutes before floodlight failure brought it to a premature end.