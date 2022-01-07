Brigg Town looking to build on winning start to year at strugglers

Football news. Photo: Getty Images

Brigg Town are looking to build on their winning start to 2022 at struggling Clipstone.

The third-place Zebras travel to face the side 18th in the Northern Counties East League Division One on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Town got back to winning ways with victory over Armthorpe Welfare on Monday while Clipstone are winless in their last three.

Alfie Usher netted a dramatic last-minute winner as Brigg kept their title hopes alive.

The Zebras picked up their first three points of the new year following a 2-1 home win against Armthorpe Welfare.

Rhys Plate gave the visitors a fifth-minute lead before Dayle Hutson marked his midweek return to the club from Bottesford by levelling midway through the first half.

Just as the contest looked to be ending in stalemate man of the match Usher had the final say.

The result leaves Brigg third in the Northern Counties East League Division One, four points off second placed North Ferriby and trailing leaders Hallam by five.